Oxnard teen charged with murder in death of 16-year-old boy

An Oxnard teen was charged in the death of a 16-year-old boy, officials announced Friday.

The teen, who was 15 years old at the time of the incident and has not been identified, has been charged with murder and with the crime of shooting at an occupied vehicle, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The minor is also charged with the special allegation of using a firearm in the commission of the crimes and with the special circumstance that the murder was committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang, the DA’s office said.

On April 29, 16-year-old Alexander Belleza was a passenger in a vehicle travelling on Cuesta Del Mar Drive in Oxnard. During a verbal confrontation between Belleza and the then 15-year-old minor, the minor shot Belleza in the head as he sat in the vehicle, officials said.

Belleza died three days later at Los Robles Hospital.

The minor is currently in custody at the Ventura County Juvenile Detention Facility and is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 18. Because he was 15 years old at the time of the crime, the minor is not eligible for transfer to adult court.