A former youth soccer coach is facing life imprisonment for years of child molestation.

A former AYSO coach, Jesus Anthony Magana, 39, from Oxnard, was sentenced on Wednesday to 155 years to life in prison plus an additional 20 years for molesting a child.

Magana’s charged crimes took place between 2013 to 2019 and involved one child victim, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Two other victims also spoke during the trial.

Magana was convicted on Sept. 7 of of five counts of unlawful acts on a child 10 years of age or younger, four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and seven counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14.

“The defendant betrayed a position of trust to gain access to children,” said prosecutor Amber Lee. “The sentence reflects the depravity of his conduct but also the hard work of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation and the strength of the witnesses. I hope this sentence provides some level of closure for the victims and protects our community from future harm by this defendant.”