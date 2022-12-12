P-22, Los Angeles’ most well-known mountain lion, was captured Monday morning in the backyard of a Los Feliz home, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The big cat was caught just days after officials at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced plans to catch and evaluate the animal.

The decision to catch the mountain lion came after P-22 attacked and killed a leashed dog that was on a walk with its owner in the Hollywood Hills.

“P-22 is a remarkably old cat in the wild and, after being deemed responsible for killing a leashed pet last month, may be exhibiting signs of distress,” CDFW said in a news release. “As P-22 has aged, however, the challenges associated with living on an island of habitat seem to be increasing and scientists are noting a recent change in his behavior.”

According to the Times, the homeowner, Sarah Picchi, was told by wildlife officials, who knocked on her front door, that P-22 was in her backyard and had been since last night and that they were going to attempt to sedate the animal with a dart.

Personnel with fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service were able to sedate P-22 and examine him before loading him into a wildlife crate and taking him away in the back of a pickup truck.