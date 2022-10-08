A collared mountain lion was captured on camera roaming the hills of Griffith Park Saturday morning.

Video from KEY News Network showed the big cat as it walked along a hillside in the park, peeking its head out from some vegetation as it carefully observed the photographers.

Griffith Park is a well-known place for mountain lion sightings, and it is known as the stomping ground of P-22, a world-famous cougar who is known as the “Cat that Changed America.”

It’s unclear if the mountain lion videoed on Saturday is P-22, but the sight of its tracking collar at least signifies that the cat is currently being tracked by the National Park Service.

Dozens of mountain lions have been collared and tracked during the decadeslong NPS study.

Mountain lions live across California but thrive the most in dense foothills and mountains, which makes Griffith Park a surprisingly good environment for them, despite the heavy foot and vehicle traffic.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife estimates there are between 4,000 and 6,000 mountain lions across the state.

Despite their majesty and beauty, mountain lions are still incredibly dangerous and should not be approached. Mountain lion attacks are extremely rare, but you should know what to do if you come in contact with one.

Wildlife officials have provided tip to reduce your chance of encountering mountain lions and advice on what to do if you come across one.

Do not hike, bike, or jog alone and avoid doing so at dawn, dusk or nighttime

Stay alert on trails

Keep a close watch on small children and off leash pets

Never approach a mountain lion; Give them an escape route

Do not run if you spot a mountain lion

Stay calm and do not turn your back

Face the animal, make loud noises and try to look bigger

Do not crouch down or bend over

Anyone who spots a mountain lion is asked to immediately call 911