Pac-12 establishes cancellation, tiebreaker rules ahead of virus-truncated season

This Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, shows the Pac-12 logo during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State, in Tempe, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

The Pac-12 has established cancellation and tiebreaker policies for its virus-truncated football season.

The conference announced that a minimum threshold of at least 53 scholarship players must be available for any team to participate in a game.

The game would be rescheduled or declared a no contest if a school elects not to play the game shorthanded.

The Pac-12′s seven-game, conference-only season is scheduled to start Nov. 7 and the conference is taking potential cancellations into consideration in its tiebreaker policies.