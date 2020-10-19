Pac-12 establishes cancellation, tiebreaker rules ahead of virus-truncated season

The Pac-12 has established cancellation and tiebreaker policies for its virus-truncated football season.
The conference announced that a minimum threshold of at least 53 scholarship players must be available for any team to participate in a game.
The game would be rescheduled or declared a no contest if a school elects not to play the game shorthanded.
The Pac-12′s seven-game, conference-only season is scheduled to start Nov. 7 and the conference is taking potential cancellations into consideration in its tiebreaker policies.