Pac-12 votes to hold 7-game football season starting in November

A Pac-12 logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Washington State and Oregon in Eugene, Oregon, on Oct. 10, 2015. (Ryan Kang / Associated Press)

The Pac-12 on Thursday set a Nov. 6 start date for a six-game football regular season, following the Big Ten in overturning its August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about playing through the pandemic.

The conference’s CEO group of university presidents voted unanimously to resume football and basketball, lifting a Jan. 1 moratorium on athletic competition for Pac-12 schools. The men’s and women’s basketball seasons can start Nov. 25, in line with the NCAA’s recently announced opening date.

The football championship game will be held on Dec. 18.

The Pac-12 said its decision to restart sports is subject to approval from state and local public health officials. No fans will be permitted at Pac-12 sporting events taking place on campus, the conference said.

“From the beginning of this crisis, our focus has been on following the science, data and counsel of our public health and infectious disease experts,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “Our agreement with Quidel to provide daily rapid-results testing has been a game-changer in enabling us to move forward with confidence that we can create a safe environment for our student-athletes while giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams.”

UCLA and USC both confirmed their teams would play in separate statements.

UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond said he was “pleased” with the decision and that the Pac-12 advisory committee has “methodically and thoughtfully helped navigate a path forward with daily, rapid testing on the horizon.”

At USC, head football coach Clay Helton said the delayed start to the season has allowed time to “produce the safest environment possible for our student athletes.”