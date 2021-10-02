Pacific Airshow roars through the skies over Huntington Beach this weekend

The skies rumbled on Saturday as the finest military pilots showcased their moves for the Great Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach.

Once again, fans were thrilled to see spectacular aerial acrobatics, precision flying and jet-speed performances by pilots from the U.S. Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy.

The show runs from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Pacific Coast Highway and Huntington Street.

Tony Palmer, senior chief with the Naval Special Warfare Assessment Team, said his team was at the event to provide outreach to the public about what they do.

“So what we do is just provide these unique opportunities to explain to the general public about the two different communities — the Navy SEALs and the Navy special boat teams. I am a Navy SWCC, that is the Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen, and we drive state-of-the-art combatant craft, which are special boats for Naval special warfare.”