The famed Sea Dragon ride, a staple at Pacific Park at the Santa Monica Pier, is back in action just in time for the weekend.

In March, the popular ride briefly closed so officials could replace the original Sea Dragon cart after nearly 30 years in operation.

The nearly identical dragon cart also comes with new features, such as lights but can still deliver the same thrills the original cart was known to provide.

Thrill-seekers can experience up to 40 feet of airtime; a Pacific Park official told KTLA’s Andy Riesmeyer.

To celebrate the new Sea Dragon cart, guests visiting the pier can receive a sea dragon-themed t-shirt, cotton candy and stickers while supplies last.

Guests can also visit the Heal The Bay aquarium at the Santa Monica Pier and visit baby sharks on display or enjoy a meal at one of the restaurants along the pier.

The original Sea Dragon, a classic swinging ship ride, debuted at Pacific Park on May 26, 1996. It has been enjoyed by millions of riders and served as the setting for Hollywood movies, including “Iron Man” and “Her,” according to the Pacific Park website.

The ride has also shared the spotlight with Regional Mexican music artist La Sèptima Banda and was the focus of the book, “Stella Rose and the Sea Dragon.”

While fans enjoy the new Sea Dragon cart, the cart will enjoy retirement at the City Museum in St. Louis, Missouri.