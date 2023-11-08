While most Southern Californians have been busy holding onto their hats due to the high winds, a Pacific storm system is moving into the region that could bring moderate to heavy rains across the Southland next week, the National Weather Service reported.

Gusty offshore winds, especially in the canyons and passes, are expected through Thursday and aside from a small temperature dip Friday, a general warming trend is forecast through this coming Sunday.

As offshore winds start to break down Monday, the weather service said that SoCal is on tap for a “significant pattern shift” between Tuesday and Saturday next week.

(Courtesy: The National Weather Service)

The forecast calls for one to two storms with a 90% chance of rain. Rain totals of 1 to 3 inches are the most likely.

However, NWS says that there’s also a 10% chance of a significant storm that could come with anywhere from 3 to more than 6 inches of rainfall, causing a potential for flooding, heavy snowfall above 6,000 feet, strong winds out of the south and high surf.

With a little less than a week to prepare for the possibility of the storms, residents are encouraged to clean out their rain gutters to help prevent leaks inside their homes, stay up to date with the current forecast for any changes and have a backup plan for outdoor activities scheduled for next week.