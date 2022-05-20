To help pets find new homes, L.A. Animal Services is offering reduced adoption fees this weekend.

From Friday through Sunday, adoption fees for all dogs will be $51 (not including a license) and $75 for puppies, the agency announced in a news release.

The adoption fees for cats and kittens will be waived thanks to a grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“Our six locations are at capacity with medium- and larger-sized dogs who are currently the most overlooked group of pets in our shelter in need of finding new homes,” said Annette Ramirez, Interim General Manager for L.A. Animal Services. “We are asking the community to open their hearts and homes to these amazing animal companions who are ready to be a part of their family.”

The six L.A. Animal Services locations are below.

East Valley Center – 14409 Vanowen St., Van Nuys, CA 91405

– 14409 Vanowen St., Van Nuys, CA 91405 Harbor Center – 957 N. Gaffey Street, San Pedro, CA 90731

– 957 N. Gaffey Street, San Pedro, CA 90731 North Central Center – 3201 Lacy Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031

– 3201 Lacy Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031 Chesterfield Square Center – 1850 W. 60th St. Los Angeles, CA 90047

– 1850 W. 60th St. Los Angeles, CA 90047 West Los Angeles Center – 11361 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064

– 11361 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064 West Valley Center – 20655 Plummer Street, Chatsworth, CA 91311

The reduced fee initiative is through a partnership with Bounty Paper Towels and Best Friends Animal Society.

There are currently 100,000 more pets awaiting homes at shelters across the country than at this time last year, L.A. Animal Services said. That’s due to recent problems such as staffing shortages, limited shelter hours, decreased volunteers and reduced adoption events.

“May is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters around the country,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “The sad truth is that shelters get overcrowded when pets aren’t adopted quickly enough and this can put lives at risk.”

Those who are unable to adopt may consider fostering a canine companions or feline friend at the animal service centers to give the dogs and cats a break from the kennel.

View the pets available for fostering or adoption here.

Dogs and cats adopted from L.A. Animal Services join their new families already spayed or neutered, vaccinated, licensed and microchipped. In addition, canine companions adopted from L.A. Animal Services are also eligible for free dog training classes at the Paws for Life K9 Rescue People & Pet Innovation Center in Mission Hills, the agency said.

The L.A. Animal Services locations operate without appointments every Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They operate by appointment during the week, Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for pet adoptions, fostering, and owner surrender, with centers closed on Mondays. Sick or injured animals will be admitted without an appointment. Appointments may be scheduled by going online or by calling 1-888-452-7381.