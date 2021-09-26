Pacoima car crash kills 1, traps 2 inside vehicles

One person died and two people were trapped inside vehicles after a traffic collision in Pacoima Sunday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The department did not offer the name, age or any other information about the person who died, but the LAFD did provide information about those who were injured.

While the LAFD initially reported that four people were injured, the department later confirmed that six people were hurt in the two-vehicle crash, which also involved a multifamily housing building in the 10400 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, near the intersection with Mercer Street, the department added.

LAFD personnel had to help remove two people who were trapped inside vehicles after the wreck, though the department did not identify which two patients had been trapped.

Five people were taken by LAFD ambulance to nearby hospitals for treatment: two adult men in moderate condition and three minors in fair to moderate condition, according to the LAFD.

Another child, who was inside the residential building at the time of the wreck, was treated on scene by LAFD personnel, who determined that the minor did not need further aid and was in good condition.

Check back for updates to this developing story.