If you’ve been parking for free when you go to the Arts District in downtown Los Angeles, those days may be coming to an end.

According to flyers placed on vehicles in the area and photographed by LAist, an on-street paid parking system will be implemented on Friday.

“Paid parking is being implemented to increase the availability of parking spaces,” the Los Angeles Department of Transportation said on the flyer.

The boundaries of the new paid parking area are between 1st Street and 4th Street and Alameda Street and Santa Fe Avenue.

In addition to five new kiosks that will accept payment, drivers can pay for parking through the apps Park Smarter and ParkMobile.

Prices will generally be $1 per hour with a two-hour maximum, though “with enough demand, drivers could be charged more during the busiest times of day,” LAist reports.