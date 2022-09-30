Blame Hurricane Ian, refinery issues, increasing demand…or whatever.

Gas prices in California jumped another 11 cents overnight, reaching an average of $6.29 a gallon Friday, according to AAA.

In the Los Angeles-Long Beach area, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $6.38. A week ago, drivers were paying $5.61/gallon.

The national average is $3.80/gallon.

“Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but its full impact is unknown as rain and wind continue in Florida,” AAA said. “Gasoline distribution could be limited in impacted areas due to a lack of electricity and flooded roads and highways.”

AAA also says domestic demand for fuel increased over the past week from 8.32 million barrels per day to 8.83 million barrels per day, while supply decreased slightly.

“Higher gasoline demand amid tight supply and fluctuating oil prices have increased the national average. If demand remains robust as supply tightens, drivers should brace for rising pump prices through the weekend.”

Tap here to find the cheapest gasoline in the Los Angeles area.