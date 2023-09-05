A pair of would-be follow-home robbers who targeted an elderly couple Wednesday afternoon has been arrested, the Upland Police Department announced.

The culprits, 29-year-old Jacourie Ishlumati and 28-year-old Janelle Cunningham, followed the victims from a bank to the driveway of their home in the 2000 block of Shorewood Avenue, police said in a social media post.

Jacourie Ishlumati and Janelle Cunningham are shown in undated mugshots provided by the Upland Police Department.

“The suspects threatened to hurt the elderly couple if they did not give them money,” police said, but the victims’ neighbors came outside to help, prompting the would-be robbers to flee.

Investigators identified and arrested Ishlumati and Cunningham for robbery on Thursday.

They are being held at the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The pair was due to appear in Rancho Cucamonga Superior Court Tuesday morning.