Homicide victims found by snowplow driver near Yosemite ID’d as couple from Burbank

A snowplow driver clearing a remote stretch of highway near Yosemite uncovered the bodies of a man and a woman who officials say were killed.

According to a statement from the Mono County Sheriff’s Office, the Caltrans driver made the grisly discovery on the shoulder of Highway 395 near Bridgeport shortly before dawn Monday. The highway was immediately closed as officials from the California Highway Patrol and Sheriff’s Office were called in to investigate.

On Thursday, officials identified the victims as husband and wife William Adrian Larsen, 35, and Yesenia Larsen, 30, both from Burbank.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sarah Roberts could not confirm whether the couple had been killed by the side of the highway or if their bodies had been dumped there, but she said she was “pretty positive” the deaths had occurred where the pair were found.

