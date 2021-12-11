Pair of Beverly Hills firefighters sue city, county and officials over vaccine mandate

Two Beverly Hills firefighters are suing over Los Angeles County’s mandate that healthcare workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

It’s the latest salvo in the heated battle between some public sector employees and governments over public health requirements, which have seen workers stage protests and mount legal actions.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of Josh Sattley and Ettore Berardinelli Jr., names the city of Beverly Hills, Councilman John Mirisch, Los Angeles County and county health officer Muntu Davis.

At issue is the rule announced in August that all county healthcare workers, which include first responders, be vaccinated unless they have medical reasons or religious beliefs that would exclude them. Neither Davis nor the city has the power to issue such an order, says the lawsuit, which also refers to COVID-19 vaccines as “experimental gene modification therapies.”

