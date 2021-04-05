Pair of crashes leave 2 dead on PCH in Malibu

Separate crashes that occurred moments apart on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu left two people dead late Sunday night.

The first collision was reported about 11 p.m. on PCH near Busch Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

A SigAlert was issued for an unknown duration on PCH as authorities investigated.

SIGALERT IN MALIBU: PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY AT BUSCH DRIVE, ALL LANES WILL BE BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A FATAL TRAFFIC COLLISION – REF LOST HILLS SHERIFF DEPT. — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) April 5, 2021

No street lights appeared to be in the area where the investigation was taking place, video from the scene showed.

Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 5, 2021.