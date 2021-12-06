Pair of storms expected to bring rain to SoCal this week

A pair of storms are on their way to Southern California this week and will bring the region a chance of showers on Tuesday and Thursday.

Above average temperatures are expected on Monday, but clouds will begin to increase later in the day as a weak weather system begins to move over the Southland.

Forecasters are calling for a chance of rain Tuesday afternoon, with only about .10 of an inch expected.

A second, stronger storm is predicted to arrive on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are expected to be more widespread with this storm, which will also bring colder temperatures.

Forecasters are calling for a chance of snow around the 7,000 foot level.

The cold air mass is expected to linger into the weekend.