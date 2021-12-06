Pair of storms expected to bring rain to SoCal this week

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A file photo shows rain in Southern California. (Credit: KTLA)

A file photo shows rain in Southern California. (Credit: KTLA)

A pair of storms are on their way to Southern California this week and will bring the region a chance of showers on Tuesday and Thursday.

Above average temperatures are expected on Monday, but clouds will begin to increase later in the day as a weak weather system begins to move over the Southland.

Forecasters are calling for a chance of rain Tuesday afternoon, with only about .10 of an inch expected.

A second, stronger storm is predicted to arrive on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are expected to be more widespread with this storm, which will also bring colder temperatures.

Forecasters are calling for a chance of snow around the 7,000 foot level.

The cold air mass is expected to linger into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News