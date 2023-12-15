Back-to-back storms are headed for Southern California next week and are expected to bring some rain with them. How much rain remains to be seen – however, meteorologists say the second will be stronger than the first.

A low-pressure system currently off the San Francisco coast will move toward the Southland over the weekend, eventually bringing rain to the region early next week.

There is still uncertainty regarding timing but this first storm is expected to drop most of its rain in the northern part of the region beginning Monday afternoon.

“It’s not blanket rain … but we get these little bits and pieces,” said KTLA meteorologist Henry DiCarlo.

The National Weather Service tweeted a forecast showing less than a tenth of an inch for most Southern California locations with this first storm. Oxnard and Ojai could see about a quarter of an inch.

Forecast models suggest the second storm, which arrives Tuesday night and continues through Thursday, could bring more than two inches of rain to some areas.

Forecasted rain totals for Tuesday through Thursday. (National Weather Service)

Henry believes that the estimate may be on the high side and could change over the next few days.

“I don’t think we are going to see much of a direct hit … I think more about that half an inch, quarter of an inch … We’ll take it,” Henry said.