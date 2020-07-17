Pair sought in brutal robbery of ice cream vendor in downtown L.A.

Police are searching for two people who were caught on video as they knocked an ice cream vendor to the ground and robbed him this week in downtown Los Angeles.

The attack occurred Tuesday near the corner of 12th and Birch streets, across the street from a large Coca-Cola bottling facility, L.A. police said in a tweet.

Surveillance video shows the pair approach the vendor, appearing to speak with him briefly before one of the assailants swiftly punches the victim, who is knocked to the ground. The vendor doesn’t appear to move as the two pat him down, apparently taking his belongings.

On July 14 at 12th St. & Birch in DTLA, two suspects brutally robbed an ice cream vendor. Susp-1 described as a male Black, 5'10", 165lbs. Susp-2 described as a female Black, 5’4”, 125lbs, in a dark Toyota Avalon. Any info call LAPD Newton Robbery 323-846-6572 pic.twitter.com/IMbXt7eLL8 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 16, 2020

The attackers, who police describe as a Black man and woman, are then see fleeing in a dark-colored Toyota Avalon driven by a third person.

The man is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds, while the woman measures around 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs roughly 125 pounds, officials said.

Officer Jeff Lee said there was no further information on the victim or suspects Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD robbery investigators at 323-846-6572.