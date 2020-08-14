Pair sought in connection with wallet stolen from unattended shopping cart at Vons in Agoura Hills

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released images of the suspects on Aug. 13, 2020.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is trying to identify two people who are accused of stealing a wallet from an unattended shopping cart in Agoura Hills, then using credit cards to shop at other stores in Thousand Oaks.

The petty theft was reported on Aug. 1 at the Vons located in the 5600 block of Kanan Road in Agoura Hills.

Sheriff’s officials said the suspects took the victim’s wallet out of her unattended shopping cart and fled the scene in a blue sedan, possibly a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Approximately one hour later, they were seen using the victim’s credit cards at Macy’s and Nordstrom stores in Thousand Oaks.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808.