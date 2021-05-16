Palisades Fire: Still 0% contained at 750 acres with Topanga Canyon area residents evacuated

Evacuation orders remained in place Sunday morning as crews continued to battle a 750-acre brush fire that was 0% contained in Pacific Palisades.
The Palisades Fire ignited Friday night in a remote area in the Santa Monica Mountains off Michael Lane and Palisades Court.
The next afternoon, a flare-up sent flames spilling over firefighters’ control lines, sparking a multi-agency response from the ground and the air to contain the 100-acre fire.
But a few hours later, the blaze had exploded to 750 acres and flames were threatening structures in the Topanga Canyon area.
Residents were forced to evacuate their homes east of Topanga Canyon, between the Community House and View Ridge, and north of Entrada Road, south of Oakwood and east of Henry Ridge.
About 1,000 residents remained evacuated Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, LAFD said the ignition was “suspicious” and law enforcement were looking for a potential arsonist on Saturday.
The firefight has been challenging. The blaze is ripping through dry vegetation that hasn’t burned in more than five decades, and ground operations have been hindered by crews having to deal with steep terrain that is difficult to navigate, according to LAFD.
As onshore winds spread the fire Saturday, dozers were used to give crews access on the ground —though the bulk of the firefighting was air based as much of the area remained inaccessible.
Crews saw calmer fire activity overnight thanks to cool and moist weather, but officials anticipated conditions to change later Sunday when temperatures warm up and onshore winds pick up again.
LAFD said afternoon winds could push the fire North West, where resources were deployed to protect structures in the area Sunday.
No structures had been damaged as of Sunday morning, and no injuries were reported.
Topanga Canyon Road remained closed between Mulholland Drive and Pacific Coast Highway Sunday, and all hiking trails in the area are also closed.
Pierce College in Woodland Hills has been chosen as a designated area for large animal evacuations, and small animals can be taken to Agoura Hills L.A. County Animal Shelter, according to the LASD Lost Hills station.
Those who have been evacuated and need help can contact the Red Cross virtual evacuation line at 323-374-3525.