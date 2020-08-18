Palisades High standout soccer player found unresponsive, dies after practice in Chino

Shane Thomas, an All-City soccer player at Palisades High, died Saturday at a park in Chino while at a training session with his club team for the upcoming season. He was 17.

In an email, Jimmy Nordberg, executive director of FC Golden State, said, “We are truly saddened by his loss and our thoughts and prayers are with his family. He was found after practice away from the field and we are all devastated here at the club.”

Thomas’ sister, Cheyenne, said Thomas left the field at Ayala Park to take some balls to his coach’s car. When he did not return, teammates started a search. She said he was found unresponsive. Paramedics were called and CPR given but he could not be revived. His parents were at the park.

Temperatures reached a high of 111 at noon in Chino on Saturday, according to the weather report from timeanddate.com.

A GoFundMe has been started to pay for his funeral. More information can be found here.