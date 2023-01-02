Firefighters took a defensive approach to a small fire in downtown Los Angeles Monday afternoon.

The blaze was reported around 11:45 a.m. at 1100 E. 16th St., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident was first reported as a trash fire, but crews eventually determined a pile of pallets containing hand sanitizer was burning.

“The safest operation is to allow the product to burn off while ensuring it does not damage any vehicles,” LAFD said in an alert. “This will help to limit the water run off which is being contained by a damming operation.”

Pallets of hand sanitizer burned in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 2, 2023. (KTLA)

White foam surrounded the blaze.

The fire, which was visible from several miles away, was burning in an industrial area surrounded by vehicles, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.