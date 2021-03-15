Palm Desert man who used Molotov cocktail in firebombing of GOP club’s headquarters pleads guilty: DOJ

A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to firebombing a Republican club’s office in La Quinta last spring, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

Carlos Espriu of Palm Desert entered the guilty plea to one count of attempted arson of a building, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He also admitted to using a Molotov cocktail in an effort to burn down the East Valley Republican Women Federated’s headquarters in La Quinta, the release stated.

On May 31, 2020, Espiru used a metal baseball to smash office windows, then repeatedly tossed a lit Molotov cocktail comprised of taped together bottles through it, federal prosecutors said.

Eventually, the incendiary improvised device sparked a fire, causing limited damage to the office, according to the criminal complaint.

A portion of the incident was captured on surveillance video, and the footage was used to help identify Espiru as the suspect.

Law enforcement also uncovered social media accounts they believe belonged to the defendant, including — according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office — one on Twitter that had sent the following message three days prior to the arson: “I wanna go burn s— n get hit with tear gas.”

When the defendant’s home was searched in July, investigators recovered a green lighter similar to the one used to light the incendiary device. They also found audio recordings where Espiru recounted how he made the Molotov cocktails, as well as some details of the firebombing, the criminal complaint said.

Espiru has agreed to pay more than $5,400 in restitution for damages as part of the plea agreement,

He faces 5 to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced on May 24, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.