Palm Desert woman arrested on suspicion of selling counterfeit Juvederm and Botox

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a woman for selling counterfeit Juvederm and Botox without a medical license.

Josefa Acosta, 57, of Palm Desert was arrested last month for selling prescription drugs without a license after she sold counterfeit Botox to undercover officers, a statement from the LAPD said.

According to the LAPD, Acosta set up an online store and makeshift medical office in her residence.

Detectives from the Illicit Pharmaceutical and Counterfeit Unit of the LAPD confiscated Juvéderm, syringes, and other pharmaceuticals that are meant to be posessed only by licensed medical professionals.

Samples of the pharmaceuticals seized at Acosta’s residence were sent to a laboratory for testing and were found to be counterfeit by the manufacturer in violation of recorded and registered trademarks, police said.

Purchasing of counterfeit products can be hazardous to a person’s health and can cause serious adverse reactions such as infections, facial paralysis, tissue death, and blindness.

Manufacturers of counterfeit products are not obligated to the same rigorous materials and safety testing standards.

To prevent the risk of buying counterfeit, it is recommended to only buy from authorized medical providers or directly from the manufacturers and research the names and places of your suppliers, the statement said.

Detectives ask anyone who has been a victim or has any information regarding this crime to please contact Commercial Crimes Detectives at 213-486-6940. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.