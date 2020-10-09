Palm Springs aerial tram reopens after monthslong closure due to pandemic

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, famed for carrying guests in a steel-and-glass bubble from a desert canyon to a mountaintop, will reopen Friday morning after a long COVID-19 closure. It will be operating at less than 25% capacity with many new restrictions.

As before, the journey will take about 10 minutes. In the Valley Station and Mountain Station and in transit, masks are required (not neck gaiters or masks with vents), distancing is mandatory and temperatures will be taken before boarding.

Management has promised touchless ticketing, increased cleaning and electrostatic sanitization, with antimicrobial tape on handrails and open windows.

The rotating tram cars, billed as the largest of their kind, date to 1963. Their prepandemic capacity was 80 passengers per car. For now, they will carry no more than 12 passengers each, a spokesman said.

