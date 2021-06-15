Palm Springs could hit 120 degrees Tuesday as heat wave brings triple-digit temps to SoCal

Widespread triple-digit temperatures are expected to bake the Southland starting Tuesday as a prolonged heat wave takes hold, spurring fears of wildfire danger in the drought-stricken region.

The “dangerously hot” conditions are forecast to linger through Friday, with excessive heat warnings already in place across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

Afternoon highs are predicted to be between 95 to 109 degrees in valley areas, 90 to 108 in the mountains and foothills, and 105 to 112 degrees in the Antelope Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will be cooler along the coast, about 75 to 85 degrees.

Today is the day….. temperatures will remain very hot through Friday, with conditions becoming gradually less warm into next week.

#CAwx pic.twitter.com/e8FLEyTYHO — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 15, 2021

Palm Springs will likely see the hottest temperature in Southern California on Tuesday and Wednesday, with forecast highs of 120 and 117 degrees respectively. Those temperatures will approach the city’s record-high for the month, which was 122 degrees set on June 25, 2017.

The all-time high in Palm Springs is 123 degrees, recorded on July 25, 1999.

During the early season heat wave, people should limit outdoor activities, especially when temperatures are warmest, and drink plenty of water. Forecasters also remind everyone to never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicle.

In addition to the heat, winds could also be problematic in southern Santa Barbara County, where a red flag warning is in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters are warning of dangerous sundowner winds, which have helped fuel some of the county’s fiercest and most destructive wildfires in recent memory.

The combination of gusty winds, relative humidity in the single digits and unseasonably dry fuels has prompted warnings of critical fire conditions in the southwest part of the state, according to the weather service. Potential impacts of a blaze igniting include extreme fire behavior and potential rapid spread.

“Avoid all activities that could cause a spark,” NWS warned.

Adding to the danger are the extreme drought conditions that have gripped much of the southwestern U.S. in the days before summer, leaving the region severely parched.

In California, water levels at the state’s 1,500 reservoirs are averaging 50% lower than they’re supposed to be at this point of the year, the Associated Press reported.

The state has also experienced a 26% growth in brush fire activity compared to 2020, with a 58% spike in acres burned as the state continues to be mired in its second consecutive dry year.

“These drought conditions have caused the brush to just be extra dry … All we need is winds, heat and a spark,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Engineer Mark Torres told KTLA on Monday.

Heat wave still on track with heat warnings and watches in effect for many portions of SW Calif Tue-Fri. Here are the projected high temps for Tue and Wed, with many triple digit readings across inland areas. #LAWeather #LAheat #cawx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/ct0QhaakLr — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 14, 2021

Daily records are sure to fall next week, but there's even potential for monthly and *all-time* records to be tied or broken in the desert. 🏜️



Just how hot it gets will depend on how much moisture is pulled in from the Gulf of California. Drier = more likely to see highs 120+ 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/3oLarPP0Lj — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 15, 2021