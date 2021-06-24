Palm Springs sees rain on June 23 for the 1st time in a century

Rainfall in June in Southern California is pretty rare, but in Palm Springs, it’s unheard of.
That changed Wednesday, though, when a smidge of precipitation — barely three hundredths of an inch — sprinkled the region amid overcast skies.
The shower marked the first rain Palm Springs has recorded on that day — June 23 — since at least 1922, when the desert city began tracking precipitation, according to Elizabeth Schenk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s San Diego station. Temperature records in the city date back to 1893, she said.
A low pressure system over coastal waters drew “remnant moisture” from a tropical system off the coast of Mexico, generating a smattering of thunderstorms over the mountains and into the desert, said Bruno Rodriguez, another meteorologist with the weather service’s San Diego station.
