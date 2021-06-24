Palm Springs sees rain on June 23 for the 1st time in a century

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
People visit the Forever Marilyn statue on its return to Palm Springs on June 20. Three days later, Palm Springs had rainfall — the city’s first recorded rainfall on June 23 since 1922.(Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images)

People visit the Forever Marilyn statue on its return to Palm Springs on June 20. Three days later, Palm Springs had rainfall — the city’s first recorded rainfall on June 23 since 1922.(Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images)

Rainfall in June in Southern California is pretty rare, but in Palm Springs, it’s unheard of.

That changed Wednesday, though, when a smidge of precipitation — barely three hundredths of an inch — sprinkled the region amid overcast skies.

The shower marked the first rain Palm Springs has recorded on that day — June 23 — since at least 1922, when the desert city began tracking precipitation, according to Elizabeth Schenk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s San Diego station. Temperature records in the city date back to 1893, she said.

A low pressure system over coastal waters drew “remnant moisture” from a tropical system off the coast of Mexico, generating a smattering of thunderstorms over the mountains and into the desert, said Bruno Rodriguez, another meteorologist with the weather service’s San Diego station.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News