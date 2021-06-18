Palm Springs ties its all-time heat record of 123 degrees

A view of the swimming pool at the Lawrence Welk estate in Palm Springs. The city matched its all-time record of 123 degrees Thursday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

In a blazing hot week of heat records, Palm Springs takes the crown: The city reached 123 degrees Thursday, matching an all-time record it had previously set three times before.

Palm Springs climbed to 123 degrees before on Aug. 1, 1993; July 28, 1995; and July 29, 1995. The temperature also sets a new record for Palm Springs in June, breaking the previous high of 122 for the month.

The city is having a banner week — on Wednesday, it reached 122 degrees, breaking the previous record of 116 for June 17. The day before, it broke the previous record of 116 set in 1961 when it hit 120 degrees. The nights have been warmer than usual, too — in the 80s and 90s overnight — which makes for a remarkable heat wave, said National Weather Service meteorologist Elizabeth Schenk.

She explained that a high-pressure system has been hovering over the southwest part of the desert for days, driving temperatures up.

Here is an update on the remaining high temperature records today. Several high minimum temperature records may also be set, but we will wait until tonight to confirm. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/QLr7VMCk3I — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 18, 2021