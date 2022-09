Footage shared on the Citizen app shows multiple palm trees ablaze outside of the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 17, 2022.

As the attendees of the “Sing-A-Long Sound of Music” exited the Hollywood Bowl Saturday night, they were met with the sight of burning palm trees.

Multiple social media users shared video and footage of the burning trees, but as of about 11:40 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed there was no danger to the iconic venue.

Three fire companies were on scene working to extinguish the blaze, the LAFD added.