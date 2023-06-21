A man from Palmdale has been found guilty of illegally importing an ancient Roman mosaic from Syria that authorities believe was made two millennia ago.

According to a statement from the U.S. Justice Department, 56-year-old Mohamad Yassin Alcharihi was found guilty on Wednesday of one count of entry of falsely classified goods.

The mosaic – which measures 15 feet long, 8 feet tall and weighs approximately 2,000 pounds – depicts a story from ancient Greek and Roman mythology depicting Hercules rescuing Prometheus, who had been chained to a rock by his fellow gods for stealing fire for humanity.

Evidence from the trial indicated that Alcharihi illegally imported the mosaic through the Port of Long Beach from Turkey in 2015 after lying to a customs broker about the art piece’s worth.

“Instead of disclosing to United States customs officials that he was importing a Syrian antiquity for which he had paid approximately $12,000 and that he knew was worth much more, Alcharihi lied to his customs broker and caused it to falsely declare that he was importing ceramic tiles from Turkey valued at less than $600,” a statement from the DOJ said. “Alcharihi paid $40,000 to restore the mosaic and the government’s appraisal expert valued the mosaic at $450,000.”

X-ray images taken by CBP showed that the mosaic was hidden in the front of a large metal shipping container holding many vases and two other mosaics, authorities said. After passing through customs, it was shipped via truck to Alcharihi’s residence.

The mosaic has been stored at a secure facility in Los Angeles since being seized from Alcharihi’s garage in March 2016.

Alcharihi is set to be sentenced on August 31. He faces the statutory maximum sentence of two years in federal prison.