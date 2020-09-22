Palmdale man convicted of putting semen in La Palma coworker’s water bottle and honey jar

Stevens Millancastro is shown in a photo provided by the La Palma Police Department on Nov. 21, 2017.

A California man who put his semen in a co-worker’s water bottle, in her honey jar and on her computer has been convicted of assault and battery for sexual purposes.

The Orange County Register says Stevens Millancastro of Palmdale was convicted Monday in Orange County and must register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors say Millancastro was obsessed with a co-worker in La Palma and tainted her water bottles, food jar and computer after she filed a human resources complaint.

He could face up to 2 1/2 years behind bars.