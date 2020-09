A man who has spent the last 19 years in prison after being convicted in adult court as a juvenile has been ordered to be released from prison by a Los Angeles judge, the Loyola Law School Project for the Innocent announced Friday.

Emon Barnes was 15 years old when he was arrested. He was tried as an adult in 2001, convicted on gang crimes and sentenced to 40 years to life in prison, according to a news release from LPI, which has been working on Barnes's case for nearly six years.