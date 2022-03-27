A woman was shot inside her Palmdale home after a bullet entered through her window, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7 p.m., when deputies responded to the 38500 block of Carolside Avenue, according to LASD Lt. Rhea.

Deputies found a woman who had been shot, and she was airlifted to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Rhea said.

As of Sunday night, deputies were still at the scene investigating, and the victim’s condition was unknown.