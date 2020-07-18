Palms, Cypress Park among latest neighborhoods to participate in L.A.’s ‘slow streets’ program

Palms and Cypress Park are two of the latest neighborhoods to clear paths for local pedestrians, cyclists and others as part of the city’s “slow streets” program.

The initiative, which is intended to promote recreational activities among residents while allowing them to stay at least 6 feet away from others during the coronavirus pandemic, was first announced by L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti in May.

Koreatown, Mid-City, Historic South-Central, Watts and other communities have since implemented the program. The Los Angeles Department of Transportation’s website has information on rules and who can apply to participate.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 8 on July 18, 2020.