Rolling Hills Estates church holds outdoor services amid pandemic

The Rolling Hills Covenant Church in Rolling Hills Estates started holding services outdoors Sunday morning, the first since the pandemic forced closures of houses of worship and many businesses in March.

The church set up a tent that could hold 300 people at a time, intending to follow pandemic requirements by L.A. County health officials.

“We’re respecting other people’s space, their health,” volunteer Tom Strickfaden told KTLA.

Another volunteer, Jonathan Manuel, said it’s important to be responsible for the community.

“I think our church is really adamant about enforcing [rules] to make sure people are safe,” he said.

The church had raised $300,000 for the new tent and equipment, interim Senior Pastor Sam Evans told the Daily Breeze.

Meanwhile, the Grace Community Church in Sun Valley planned to defy a court order and open its doors to parishioners on Sunday.

A judge on Friday allowed the megachurch to hold services inside as long as it followed safety measures, but the California Court of Appeal set that decision aside late Saturday and upheld the county ban on indoor worship until a Sept. 4 hearing.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 on Aug. 16, 2020.

Correction: A previous version of this story stated an incorrect location for the Rolling Hills Covenant Church. This post has been updated.