Palos Verdes High School student tests positive for the coronavirus, district says

A student at Palos Verdes High School has reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus. (Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A Palos Verdes High School student has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said Monday.

The student’s parent notified the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District of the result, Supt. Alex Cherniss said in a statement.

“We believe this report to be credible,” he said. “The district has notified the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and we are awaiting further guidance. The district will take direction related to this situation and individuals from DPH. Please continue to follow state and federal guidance related to coronavirus.”

Additional information about the student’s condition was not immediately available.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.