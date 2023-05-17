The OC Sandwich is seen in a promotional photo from Panda Express.

For a limited time, Panda Express is offering an orange chicken sandwich at select Southern California locations.

The OC Sandwich, as it is called, will be offered Wednesday through July 11 at just five restaurants in the Southland. They are:

27670-b Santa Margarita Pkwy., Mission Viejo, 92691

8510 Firestone Blvd., Downey, 90241

14480 Merced Ave., Baldwin Park, 91706

15528 Whittier Blvd. b, Whittier, 90603

25276 Marguerite Pkwy #104, Mission Viejo, 92692

“Inspired by fan favorite dish The Original Orange Chicken, the OC Sandwich marries its beloved sweet and tangy flavors with America’s favorite comfort food, fried chicken,” Panda Express noted in a news release. “The OC Sandwich is made with crispy chicken glazed in our signature Orange Sauce, topped with pickles and sriracha aioli in a potato bun.”

The menu item comes after it had one of Panda Express’ most successful limited-time launches at the restaurant’s Innovation Kitchen in Pasadena in September 2021 and 2022, officials explained.

Panda Express is expanding into “hand-held dishes” in order to better meet guests needs and evolving food and dining preferences, they added.

The sandwich will also be offered at select locations in Colorado.