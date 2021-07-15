Panga boat with 17 aboard stopped at Smuggler’s Cove in Palos Verdes area

A panga boat carrying 17 people was stopped at Smuggler’s Cove in the Palos Verdes area Thursday morning.

Officials were alerted to the boat, which was already on shore, shortly before 9 a.m., Los Angeles County Lifeguards tweeted.

Arriving law enforcement confirmed 17 people had come off the boat, with one person suffering a minor injury.

No people were believed to be in the water, according to the L.A. County Lifeguards tweet.

Aerial video srom Sky5 showed law enforcement detaining several people under a patch of trees near the cove.

Authorities could be seen removing life jackets from the boat, which was abandoned along the shoreline.

The boat will be removed and towed to San Pedro for further investigation.

Smuggler’s Cove, also known as Sacred Cove, is located near the intersection of Palos Verdes Drive South and Peppertree Drive.

