On Thursday, an investigation was underway at Panorama High School after a person “harmed a student on campus with a sharp object and fled,” police said.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Unified School District Police, the student did not sustain life-threatening injuries and was treated by paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“School safety remains our top priority,” Lt. Nina Buranasombati said in the release. “LASP will continue to partner with school administration and other staff in support of student safety at Panorama High School.”

It is unclear if the person who harmed the victim was another student, but that suspect is still at-large.

No other details were released. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles School Police Department’s Investigative Division (213)202-8621.