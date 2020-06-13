Paramount business owner accused of serial sexual assault; additional victims sought

Detectives are looking for potential additional victims of a Paramount silk screen printing company owner who they say sexually assaulted numerous young women after hiring them to work as models.

Randy Dee Headley, 55, of Paramount, pictured in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department following his arrest on May 28, 2020.

Randy Dee Headley, 55, was arrested May 28, according to Los Angeles County booking records. He own Logos Two in Paramount, which is also known as LA Clothing Company, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

“Headley, would entice and lure young women between the ages 17-25 who were hired to model the T-shirt merchandise,” according to Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victims were asked to model suggestive company apparel for photos.

“During the photoshoot, the suspect would grope his victims and in most cases sexually assault them,” Ortiz said in a written statement. “Suspect Randy Headley was arrested pursuant to multiple counts of sexual battery.”

Additional victims were were discovered as the investigation progressed, Ortiz said.

Headley was first arrested in August of 2019 on sexual battery charges, as well as weapon-related charges including possession of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, Los Angeles County Superior Court records show.

He posted bond pending trial but was re-arrested on May 1 as additional allegations came to light.

Headly again posted bond and remained free until he was again arrested on May 28 as yet more charges were added, booking and court records show. He remained in custody Friday with bail set at $900,000.

Headly now faces nine counts of sexual battery by fraud, six counts of sexual battery and two counts of sexual battery of an employee, according to court records. It was not clear Friday how many victims in all have been identified.

He’s scheduled to appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court for an arraignment hearing Monday.

“Based on the suspect ongoing behavior, detectives believe there may still be some unidentified additional victims that have yet to come forward and are seeking the public’s help in identifying any additional victims,” Ortiz said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273, or email specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.