Paramount business owner denies sexually assaulting employees while out on bail in sex crimes, weapons case

Randy Headley is seen in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department following his arrest on May 28, 2020.

The owner of a Paramount clothing company on Thursday denied charges he sexually assaulted additional employees after he was charged with sex assaults on his workers last year, prosecutors said.

Randy Dee Headley, 55, is facing a total of 42 counts, including child sex assault and weapons charges, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The South Gate resident owns a T-shirt screen printing business called Logos Two, also known as LA Clothing Company, according to sheriff’s detectives.

Investigators say Headley lured young women — between the ages of 17 and 25 — with modeling gigs, asking them to participate in suggestive photo shoots where he would grope and assault them.

He was originally charged last year with sexually assaulting 12 women and girls, and an amended complaint filed in August accuses him of sex crimes against 11 more victims. The crimes allegedly began in 2012.

Headley also faces an accusation that he committed the latest crimes while out on bail in the case, the DA’s office said.

The charges filed this year include nine felony counts of sexual battery by fraud, six felony counts of sexual battery by restraint and two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

His other pending charges include 10 felony counts of sexual battery by restraint; three felony counts of sexual penetration by use of force; and two felony counts each of aggravated sexual assault of a child, forcible oral copulation, assault with the intent to commit rape and sexual battery. He’s also facing two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery by employer and one misdemeanor count of child molesting.

His gun charges include felony counts of possession of an assault weapon; one felony count each of giving or receiving a large-capacity magazine and carrying a loaded handgun and one misdemeanor count of possession of firearm with temporary restraining order.

Headley pleaded not guilty to the amended charges Thursday and is scheduled to return to court Nov. 18.

He could face up to 125 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, officials said.

His bail was set at $5.3 million.

L.A. County sheriff’s officials are continuing to investigate the case.