At McAuliffe Elementary School on Monday, parents expressed concern and fear.

“There’s no place safe for your kids these days,” one father told KTLA.

The heightened alert comes three days after police say a registered sex offender, Logan Nighswonger, 32, climbed a six-foot fence and tried to sexually assault a girl inside a school restroom.

“A campus supervisor observed (Nighswonger) come out of the restroom and heard a girl crying inside,” Riverside Police said in a news release on Saturday.

That school employee chased Nighswonger as he jumped other fences and escaped in a vehicle, police said. He was arrested a short time later in Placentia.

KTLA has learned that Nighswonger was convicted in 2016 for indecent exposure and making inappropriate comments toward children at another school.

Parents naturally wonder how he was able to gain access to the facility, seemingly undetected.

“I’m disgusted that he got that far that he was able to enter the restroom,” Virginia Alicea, whose daughter attends McAuliffe, told KTLA. “It makes me and my wife feel a little uneasy everyday dropping off our child,” said Jeremy Alicea.

Police insist the school’s security measures didn’t fail in this case.

“I don’t know if there’s anything that could have prevented this other than putting barbed wire, and larger fences and more security,” Officer Ryan Railsback with Riverside Police said. “But (then) we’ve taken a school that’s supposed to be a safe, fun learning environment and make it look like a prison.”

Nighswonger was being held without bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center for attempted sex acts with a child under the age of 10 and being a registered sex offender on school grounds.