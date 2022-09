Parents held a rally at Lorena Street Elementary School in Boyle Heights on Wednesday to call for more green space on campus, a problem they claim the Los Angeles Unified School District is slow to fix.

The LAUSD countered that they’ve kept children out of the heat for long periods of time and in air-conditioned rooms for learning. The district also said it is working to add more green space on campuses.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 7, 2022.