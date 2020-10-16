Parents of USC, UCLA football players petition to attend games amid pandemic

Stephan Blaylock #4, Drake London #15 of the USC Trojans is tackled by Keisean Lucier-South #11 and Jay Shaw #24 of the UCLA Bruins during the second half of a game at Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 23, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Horace and Shelby McCoy have never missed one of their son’s games. Wherever football took Bru McCoy over the years, they dutifully followed — driving, flying, adjusting their schedules however necessary. Anything to support their son from the stands.

After a dizzying transfer saga and a mysterious illness put his college debut on a year-long pause, that support felt even more important ahead of this season. But as Bru prepares to make his long-awaited USC debut on Nov. 7, the McCoys, for the first time, may not be there to see it.

In Los Angeles County, where both USC and UCLA play, fans of any kind are still barred by local health guidelines from attending football games. That includes the McCoys and other families of USC and UCLA players, many of whom signed an online petition this week to express their dismay and implore local and state officials to consider an exemption to allow families to attend.

“We’re just dying to see that first time when he runs out of the tunnel,” Shelby McCoy said. “It’s like climbing a mountain, and then you get to the top, and you can’t look. As a mom, I just want to be there so bad.”

