Parents protests mask mandate at Bonita High School in La Verne

Parents gathered outside Bonita High School in La Verne Monday morning to call for removing mask requirements for K-12 students.

The small group of parents carried signs saying “unmask our kids,” “let them breathe” and “we are done.”

In L.A. County, masking is required in both indoor and outdoor settings on the school campuses to curb the spread of the coronavirus and protect children who could end up hospitalized with COVID-19.

Last week, L.A. County health officials announced that they will stop requiring masks at outdoor spaces of K-12 schools when daily COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 2,500 for seven consecutive days.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 7, 2022.