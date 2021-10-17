Parents threaten to keep children out of school to protest vaccine mandate

Some parents in California will withhold their children from school on Monday as a protest against the state’s vaccine mandate for students in seventh grade and above.

The organization Moms on the Ground has organized the “sickout” as a nonviolent protest against the mandate, MOTG member Parisa Fishback said.

“It makes no logical sense for me to vaccinate my child for a virus that he is at very low risk of suffering severe injury or death from with a vaccine that’s not necessarily preventing anyone from getting COVID or transmitting it, as we’re seeing the breakthrough cases rise in number,” Fishback said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages everyone 12 and over to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Once the mandate takes effect, perhaps as soon as next year, students who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to attend classes in person and must instead undertake independent study.