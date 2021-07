A group of Orange County parents are pushing the Tustin Unified School District to end its classroom mask mandate.

A demonstration was held by some parents Monday, led by organizations that are currently suing California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials over the announcement earlier this month that all students will be required to wear masks indoors at school.

John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 26, 2021.