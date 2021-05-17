Parents weigh risks of California’s expanded vaccine eligibility

Nearly every phase of California’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been met with a mixture of enthusiasm and angst. But few groups have been as eager — or as concerned — as the latest to wrestle with the availability of vaccines: parents.

The state on Thursday expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to adolescents from the ages of 12 to 15. In Los Angeles and many other counties, people in that age group must be accompanied by or receive consent from a parent or guardian to receive their shot.

Some parents are jumping at the chance to protect their kids from COVID-19, and from its rare but worrisome counterpart, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C. Downtown L.A. resident Ginny Brideau has already secured an appointment for her 12-year-old daughter, Iolani, to be vaccinated at Ralphs on Monday.

“Being able to go out [to the] movies, library, grocery store, see good friends, get to church — it will be a good thing,” Brideau said.

